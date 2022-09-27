Murder-accused man who escaped from custody gets three years for vanishing act

Pretoria – The Belfast [also known as eMakhazeni] Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 29-year-old Karabo Chiloane to three years imprisonment for escaping from the same court last month. Colonel Donald Mdhluli, spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga said Chiloane vanished from the court while he was set to appear before the Belfast Magistrate’s Court on 25 August.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He was handed a three years direct imprisonment on [Friday] 23 September 2022 by the Belfast Magistrate’s Court,” said Mdhluli. “The court heard how Chiloane escaped from lawful custody. He was rearrested after community members spotted him in Acornhoek on 29 August 2022.” Mdhluli said after being rearrested, Chiloane tried to escape again.

“It is also worth noting that Chiloane tried his tricks to escape from lawful custody prior to his sentence, on [Wednesday] 21 September 2022. However, members of the SAPS, as well as farmers and mine security personnel stopped him before he could go far. That matter is still pending,” said Mdhluli. In August, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said he vanished while attending court in connection with a murder which occurred in Machadodorp in November 2020. Chiloane had also been charged for various charges, including attempted murder, hijacking and business robbery which were carried out in Machadodorp as well.

Story continues below Advertisement

On 25 August, police officers who were on duty indicated that inmates were reportedly being transported from the Middelburg Prison to attend court at eMakhazeni Magistrate’s Court at about 9.30am. “When other inmates were being accompanied to the holding cell by the court orderlies, it is alleged that Chiloane somehow got inside a consultation room next to the holding cell without being noticed,” Mohlala said. “Later, around 10.15am when the court orderlies went to fetch him so that he could appear in court, it was then realised that he had gone AWOL. A case of escape from lawful custody was immediately opened, with an additional charge of aiding an inmate to escape.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Police said a padlock from one of the burglar gates was also missing subsequent to the realisation of the escape. Resources were immediately assembled in pursuit of Chiloane. “The information gathered by the intelligence structure came in handy, hence he was cornered (on 29 August) at around 10am where he thought no one would find him,” Mohlala said.

Story continues below Advertisement