Murder accused Mandla Msibi returns to court after bomb scare

Pretoria - The bail hearing of former Mpumalanga MEC for Agriculture, Land Reform and Environmental Affairs, Mandla Msibi, is set to continue this morning after the matter was adjourned on Wednesday after a bomb scare in court. Thursday’s appearance would be the politician’s third consecutive day before court, seeking bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said when the bomb scare happened on Wednesday, the investigating officer in the matter was in the witness box giving testimony on events leading to the shooting of two people in Mpumalanga. “The magistrate got a message that there is a bomb threat in the court building and had to evacuate. The matter sat only for about 10 minutes where the investigating officer was testifying,” said Nyuswa. Mandla Msibi and his two co-accused, Anele Sonke Mnisi (26) and Njabulo Mkhonto (28), are facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

“This is in connection with the incident where two victims, Dingaan Ngwenya and Sindela Lubisi, were fatally shot and a third one wounded. It happened in Nelspruit Cayotes Shisanyama on 22 August 2021,” said Nyuswa. “The trio's appearance brings the total number of accused in the case to five. Charlie Ngwenya (35) and Tsepo Matsane (30) were arrested, appeared in court and granted bail of R20 000 each on strict conditions in September.” Msibi was asked by the ANC in the province to step aside after his arrest on the murder charges.

His woes continued when Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane dismissed him from his post because of the serious nature of the allegations. The premier called for people to respect the rule of law. Msibi has been temporarily replaced by Cooperative Governance MEC Busisiwe Shiba until a permanent appointment is made.

Mtsweni-Tsipane has not yet indicated when she would make a permanent appointment to take over Msibi’s position. Mpumalanga has been engulfed in political violence over the last few months. The ANC in the province called on its members to desist from taking part in actions related to assault or attacks of other members.