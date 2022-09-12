Murder case of 7 Ekurhuleni metro police officers postponed for Wednesday

Pretoria – Seven Ekurhuleni metro police officers (EMPD) appeared in the Tsakane Magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of murder, following the death of a 19-year-old man on Thursday. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the seven were arrested over the weekend, after they handed themselves over to the police.

“It is alleged that on September 8, just before midnight, the seven officials raided the house that belonged to one of the complainants. During the raid, a 19-year-old male was killed, and a 29-year-old male was shot,” Mahanjana said. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping explained that the officers raided a shack in Langaville, Extension 6, where they found four males. “Two were sleeping and the other two watching TV. As the officers entered the shack, two of the occupants ran outside. Two officers gave chase leaving the other officers with the other two males inside the shack.”

She said the two men in the shack were allegedly assaulted by the EMPD officers. Laurens Daniel Venter, 49, Nkululeko Walter Mtetwa, 36, Daniel Eric van Wyk, 39, Gideon Johannes Myburg, 60, Justin Sibusiso Ncube, 50, Thamodhran Pillay, 50, and Eugene Phillip Raubenheimer, 62, are each facing a charge of murder, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. Mahanjana said the court heard that Raubenheimer has a pending case of malicious damage to property, and theft, for which he is to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on September 23, 2022.

The seven suspects are expected appear on Wednesday for a formal bail application. The State intends to oppose bail in the matter,’’ Mahanjana said. IOL