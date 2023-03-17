Murder case of e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala at pre-trial stage at the Western Cape High Court

Cape Town - A group of suspects from Cape Town who face charges in relation to the murder of an e-hailing driver have gone on pretrial at the Western Cape High Court. Abongile Mafalala, 30, from Du Noon, was viciously murdered in a mob attack in Parkwood on May 31, 2022.

The group accused are Natheem Leeman, Yuwen Nuwat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Zharney Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Andrew Pienaar, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spannenberg and Jaydon Felix. Accused one Nathan Leeman. File Picture At the time of the murder, when a number of videos went viral on social media platforms, residents could be seen beating Mafalala to a pulp on an open field next to the M5 highway. He could be seen being beaten with poles and various other dangerous weapons.

Footage showed residents in the area pouncing on the vehicle metres away from him and literally tearing it apart with their hands. The engine parts were removed, the vehicle doors were taken off, and the vehicle smashed. Accused two Yuwen Nuwat. File Picture In a later video, residents in the background can be heard shouting that their community’s children “will not be next”.

A call then comes for the vehicle to be set alight. In further video footage, the vehicle is set on fire with Mafalala, who had also been set alight, lying next to the vehicle. In the indictment served, on May 31, 2022, at approximately 11am, Mafalala was waiting for his next e-hailing trip in the Parkwood area, and while waiting for the fare, he was approached by Leeman and Nuwat ,who started questioning him as to why he was in the Parkwood area.

Accused three Bradley Murphy. File Picture The indictment further read that Leeman instructed Nuwat to go into the community and inform residents they had found the person kidnapping children in the area. Leeman is alleged to have assaulted Mafalala, and during this time, Nuwat returned with members of the community. The indictment states the accused in the matter then proceeded to join in on the assault of the deceased using spades, poles and other objects unknown to the State.

Carlton Williams, accused four. File Picture At the time, Mafalala was driving a champagne-coloured Toyota Avanza, which was set alight. The State submitted that various of Mafalala’s possession were stolen during the assault, which included his shoes, cell phone, car amplifier, car wheels and the car battery. Mafalala’s cause of death was also revealed as unnatural blunt force injuries to the head.

Ashwin Tifflon, accused five. File Picture Leeman and Nuwat face charges under the Riotous Assemblies Act. The group, except Spannenberg, faces charges of murder. The group faces charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as damage to property.

The group remains in custody after their bail application was denied. The case against the group has been postponed until April 21 for pre-trial and the accused to get legal aid. [email protected]