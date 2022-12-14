Murder case of mayor of Collins Chabane municipality transferred to the high court for trial

Pretoria - Six people arrested in connection with the brutal murder of the mayor of Collins Chabane Municipality in Limpopo, Councillor Moses Maluleka, briefly appeared at the Malamulele Magistrate's Court, where their matter was transferred to the Polokwane High Court for trial. Avhatakali Mulaudzi, Shumani Nemadodzi, Avhatakali Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Tshianeo Munyai and Pfunzo Lidzebe, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Lidzebe made his first appearance on Tuesday and was also served with an indictment. Maluleka was shot dead at his house in Saselamani on 21 July. The incident took place in Xikundu Village, where the accused allegedly shot and killed Maluleke while he was entering his home with his 18-year-old son.

The trial has been set for 29 May until 15 June 2023. The accused will remain in custody. IOL