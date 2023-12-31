Murder for money accused expected back in court next month

Agnes Setshwantsho, who allegedly murdered her loved ones to cash out on life insurance policies in their names, is expected to appear in court again next month. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Setshwantsho is expected back in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on January 11, for further bail hearing.

Setshwantsho faces charges of murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice. Setshwantsho's apparent murder for insurance payouts spree came to an end after relatives alerted the police. The murder charge stems from claims that she poisoned her niece, Bonolo Modiseemang in August 2022.