Murder for money accused expected back in court next month

Agnes Setshwantsho, who allegedly murdered her loved ones to cash out on life insurance policies in their names, is expected to appear in court again next month.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Setshwantsho is expected back in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on January 11, for further bail hearing.
The North West woman appeared in court several times since she was arrested and spent the festive season behind bars as a decision on her bail is yet to be determined.
NPA spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said the State is expected to re-examine Sergeant Kheshi Mabunda, after the defence attorney completed its cross-examination.
“The State is also expected to call on its second witness from the correctional facility where the accused is detained. It emerged in court that this witness received death threats from the accused and an investigation is being conducted,” Mamothame said.
Setshwantsho faces charges of murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.
Setshwantsho's apparent murder for insurance payouts spree came to an end after relatives alerted the police.
The murder charge stems from claims that she poisoned her niece, Bonolo Modiseemang in August 2022.
Mamothame said police were conducting further investigations with the possibility of adding more charges against the accused.
IOL