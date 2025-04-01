Murder investigation launched after body with gunshot wounds found near Vaalbank river in Mpumalanga

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of an unidentified man was discovered with gunshot wounds near a river in Vaalbank on March 29. The victim, aged between 30 and 40, was found by passers-by at approximately 11.20am on a gravel road between Mmakometsane and Kameelrivier.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said the body was discovered in a public area near the edge of a river. Paramedics were called to the scene and declared the man dead. He was found wearing long and grey jeans and a short-sleeved black T-shirt. “Though circumstances surrounding this incident remain unclear, preliminary investigation by the Police revealed that the victim’s body had some visible injuries,” said Ndubane.

"During preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the victim could have been shot, as spent cartridges were found at the scene." The motive behind the killing remains unknown, and authorities have not yet made any arrests. However, police emphasised their commitment to justice.

"Police are working tirelessly to ensure that perpetrators of this heinous crime are swiftly brought to book," said Ndubane. As part of their appeal for assistance, the police are urging anyone who may have information about the incident or who can help identify the deceased to come forward. “All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Ndubane said.