Murder of German national: Tourism sector says South Africans are ‘welcoming people’ despite crime

Pretoria – Representatives of the tourism sector in South Africa on Tuesday said crime tops the list of factors that tourists have raised as a concern when choosing South Africa as a destination. “It was with this in mind that at a recent gathering of tourism industry leaders, the sector called for South Africa’s security cluster to help us in bolstering tourism safety and acting fast against acts of criminality that affect the sector’s potential,” said South African Tourism and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa in a joint statement following the brutal murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga.

The tourist was shot and killed by a group of “ruthless criminals” along Numbi Road near White River. South African Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo said South Africans are “welcoming people”, and the criminality must be stopped. “We wish to express our sympathy and extend our support to the family and friends who have had such a devastating experience in our country.

“South Africans are welcoming people, and this criminal behaviour is inconsistent with our warm and welcoming spirit, which is our innate way of life. “The protection of all tourists is immensely important to us, and therefore we continue to consult the South African Police Services and all related authorities in this regard,” said Khumalo. Khumalo’s sentiments were echoed by the CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), Tshfhiwa Tshivhengwa.

“Violence against tourists is equivalent to economic crimes such as stealing copper cables and gold, and something must be done urgently. “Our teams will meet with our colleagues in the security cluster to discuss ways in which plans to ensure tourist safety are fast-tracked ahead of our very busy summer holiday season”. The joint statement added that South Africa has “everything that any tourist would want to see”.

“The Mpumalanga province boasts quaint and charming small towns, amazing safari experiences and iconic landscapes. This, and more, is what visitors from various parts of the world come to experience in our country. “It is important that we make sure visitors to our country feel safe to enjoy our wide variety of tourism experiences and establishments,” the bodies added. The Pretoria Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany says it has noted the “tragic incident” in which four German nationals came under attack in Mpumalanga while heading to a lodge near the Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate.

One of the German tourists, who was driving the Hyundai Staria, was shot dead by the assailants before the vehicle rolled and crashed. Christopher Schmidt, spokesperson for the German Embassy in South Africa, told IOL that the diplomatic mission is in “close contact” with the South African government. “The Embassy is aware of the tragic incident in Mpumalanga. We are in close contact with the South African authorities,” he said.