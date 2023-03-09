Murder on the docket after man shot dead, woman and child escape

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police in Verulam, north of Durban, are investigating a case of murder after a 34-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday morning. Two suspects shot the suspect and fled on foot, KZN police spokesperson Thenjiswa Ngcobo said.

The shooting took place at the Cornubia housing project. “It is alleged that a 34-year-old man was walking on the road when he was shot and killed by two unknown suspects who then fled on foot. He sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead on scene,” Ngcobo said. It is understood that 15 9mm bullet shells were found at the scene, according to responding units from Rusa (Reaction Unit South Africa).

The man’s body was found inside the yard of a registered nurse. The mother (nurse) and her 2-year-old child were caught in the hail of gunfire aimed at the 34-year-old man, who allegedly tried to hide in their yard. Parked outside the yard where the body was located, a Toyota Corolla was seen with a couple bullet holes.

Rusa said bullets from the two suspects caught the back and front of the woman’s car. The white Toyota Corolla that Rusa agents found with two gunshot holes in it, after a man was assassinated at the Cornubia housing complex, north of Durban on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied. “The homeowner, who is a registered nurse, was exiting her property in a Toyota Corolla with her two-year-old son in the passenger seat when the gunmen fired shots at her vehicle. They caught up with the deceased and shot him multiple times before they fled on foot. “Fifteen spent 9mm cartridges were recovered,” Rusa said.