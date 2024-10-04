Murder probe under way after penis, head and body parts found at Durban dump site

A murder investigation is under way after human body parts - including a penis - were found at a dump site in the Lusaka area at Amaoti, in Inanda, on Friday morning. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a case has been opened at the Inanda police station.

"A human head and feet of an unknown person were found inside a black plastic bag. Next to that bag was another transparent plastic bag containing human legs. Blood-stained clothing items and a blanket were found at the scene. Suspects are unknown at this stage," he said. According to Reaction Unit SA, the gruesome discovery was made by a man who was looking for valuables at the site.

Reaction officers at the scene. Picture: Rusa "He discovered a head and two legs that were hacked off from below the knees. He alerted the community who in turn contacted Rusa offices," Rusa's Prem Balram said. He added that the dismembered body parts were located on a rubbish pile.

"Injuries to the male head indicate that the deceased was assaulted," Balram added. He said more body parts were found inside another plastic bag, wrapped in a blood-soaked sheet. "A pink child's jacket and a blue baby blanket were also found near the bags. Both garments were blood-soaked," he added.