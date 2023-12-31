Murder probe underway after alleged stock thieves’ charred bodies found in van

Mpumalanga police are investigating two counts of murder following the discovery of charred remains in Nhlalakahle Trust in Masoyi. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the remains of two men, believed to be in their 30s, were found by residents on Saturday morning.

He said officers were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, one of the deceased was found laying outside the vehicle whilst the second body was found inside a burnt vehicle. The victims were unfortunately certified dead by paramedics at the scene. “Police have since instituted an investigation on who might have been involved in the gruesome murders,” Mohlala said. “Currently, information from preliminary investigations suggests that the victims were murdered following allegations of stock theft incident in the area.”

Mpumalanga police commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has condemned the murders. She warned residents against taking the law into their own hands. “Vigilantism will never be a solution to crime and we urge communities to work hand-in-hand with us on issues of crime. One cannot correct a wrong act with another act of crime,” she said.