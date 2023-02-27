Murder-suicide: paramedic shoots wife, turns gun on himself

Cape Town - Police in Limpopo have opened a case of murder as well as an inquest docket after the husband shot and killed his wife and, later, turned the gun on himself on Sunday. Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the couple worked as paramedics.

Mojapelo said the 44-year-old wife had obtained a protection order against her husband. The pair were estranged at the time. The shooting took place in the Bochum location in the Senwabarwana policing precinct.

“A preliminary investigation conducted by the police revealed that the woman, identified as Mokhapi Phalandwa, obtained a protection order against her husband Norman Phalandwa, aged 55. The husband reportedly decided to move out of the house to stay in a rented room in the area. “It is alleged that the wife visited her husband at his rented room on Sunday morning at about 06h00. He allegedly took out a firearm and shot his wife and, thereafter, shot himself. “The police were called and, on arrival, they found both bodies lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

“Police have opened cases of murder and inquest,” Mojapelo added. The motive for the murder-suicide is not known at this stage. Police Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has reiterated the call for members of the public to seek advice and assistance when they experienced domestic challenges.

Hadebe asked the public to refrain from resorting to extreme violence that resulted in the taking of lives. Anyone with thoughts of suicide can call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) 0800 567 567 or SMS 31393. [email protected]