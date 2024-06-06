Murder suspect found hiding under blankets after tavern argument turns deadly

A 29-year-old man was tracked down and found hiding under blankets at his sister’s house and was arrested by Lindley police in the Free State over the murder of a 25-year-old at the weekend. Police reported that on Sunday, June 2, at around 10pm, an argument developed between two men who had been drinking for some time at a tavern in Ntha township near Lindley.

The argument at the gate of the drinking hole was getting heated, and Madiela Mokoena was stabbed twice with a sharp object. His alleged attacker fled in foot into the night. Paramedics who were called to the scene, declared Mokoena dead. He had been stabbed in his chest. Hours later, Lindley detectives and Vispol went out to track the suspect down.

He was found hiding under blankets at his sister’s house and he was immediately arrested. Mokoena was identified and confirmed by the family, as they mourned the death of their family member. Although a murder case was opened, the motive behind the killing is still unclear and is being investigated.