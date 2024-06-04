Murder suspect in court over attack on pro-Palestinian Durban family

A Durban man accused of killing a Glenmore mother in the presence of her family in the early hours of Sunday morning is expected to make his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The man faces a count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing incident on Hyder Road at around 3am on Sunday morning. Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said upon arrival of police at the crime scene, they found a man in possession of a blood-stained knife. “A woman was lying on the floor bleeding, so were two men who also had stab wounds.

“The woman was declared dead at the scene and the two injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.” Police said while the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage, a 10-year-old girl who survived the attack told police that the suspect stated that he was stabbing them because they supported Palestine. “The man also allegedly threatened to rape the little girl,” said Netshiunda.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson described the crime scene as horrific. He said despite efforts to save the woman, believed to be in her 40s, she was declared deceased on the scene. “The father and son were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.”

In condemning the attack, human rights organisation #Africa4Palestine sent its condolences to the family and friends of the victims. “Our hearts and prayers are the husband and son who are fighting for their lives in hospital. “#Africa4Palestine working with the KZN Palestine Solidarity Forum and local Palestine solidarity organisations will continue offering support and comfort to the family and prayers for recovery for the wounded.”