Murder suspect's house torched in Lethabong, Rustenburg

Published 12m ago

Irate residents of Lethabong, outside Rustenburg in the North West, burnt down a shack belonging to a man accused of stabbing another man to death.

According to witnesses, the man was stabbed when he tried to stop another man from harassing some women.

North West South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old man on Sunday in the Danone Section at Lethabong Gardens.

She said nurses at the clinic called the Lethabong police station, informing them of a man brought to the clinic with a stab wound.

A fight reportedly broke out between him and another man when he tried to stop the other man from harassing some women.

The fight ended on a street near a stream, where the 43-year-old was found lying on the ground with a stab wound.

He was transported to a local clinic, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Colonel Myburgh said the police went to the Danone section and found that community members had torched the alleged killer's shack.

The man accused of stabbing the 43-year-old was arrested for murder.

Last month, a man was found half naked and severely assaulted near a bridge between Danone Section and Slovo Extension in Lethabong.

He was transported to hospital where he was reportedly admitted to the intensive care unit.

