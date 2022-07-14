Murder trial of Sindiso Magaqa set to begin next week, five years after his death

Durban - The murder trial of the suspected killers of former ANC Youth League treasurer Sindiso Magaqa is set to begin in the Pietermaritzburg High Court next week. Magaqa was shot and killed in Umzimkhulu in July 2017.

The accused, Sbonelo Myeza, 39, Mbulelo Mpofana, 34, Mlungisi Ncalane, 33, and Sibusiso Ncengwa, 30, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, attempted murder, malicious injury to property and charges of unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, one being a prohibited firearm. According to State indictments, the four accused had met and decided to kill Magaqa who was a councillor at the time of his death. The State will argue Ncengwa and Jabulani Sgora Mdunge, who has since died, were recruited by Myeza to carry out the shooting of the deceased.

According to the indictment, the State alleged the accused planned to carry out the hit on July 12, 2017, but were disturbed by police. The following day, the four accused and Mdunge left Durban in different vehicles and proceeded to Umzimkhulu area to carry out the murder. Magaqa’s car was spotted at the car wash. He was in the company of two other people when they were shot at.

The complainant and the deceased sustained several gunshot wounds and were transported to different hospitals. The deceased died as a result of septic complications from the gunshot wounds. The trial is set down until August.

