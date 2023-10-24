Murdered Durban teacher laid to rest, her alleged killer appears in court

A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of Durban teacher Priya Bhim made his first appearance in court. Bhim, who was found murdered in her Silverglen, Chatsworth, home on Wednesday, was laid to rest this weekend.

On Monday, Musa Sibisi, 35, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court charged with Bhim’s murder and robbery. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the matter was adjourned to next week for a formal bail application. The 49-year-old teacher was last seen on October 12, leaving the Seaview school she taught at.

Her body was found on October 19 at her Silverglen home. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the victim was found with several stab wounds, and police arrested a 35-year-old person. She said, “The victim’s vehicle and other belongings were found at premises in Mariannhill.”

Dawn Gounden, from Renegades Search & Rescue, who was instrumental in their search for Bhim, said her family was left reeling after hearing of her brutal murder. “No words can begin to describe the shock and grief that overwhelmed her family after this tragic news,” said Gounden, who is authorised to speak on behalf of the family. She said there has been an outpouring of grief in the community, as Bhim was a teacher who was known for her kind and compassionate manner.