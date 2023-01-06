Murdered Limpopo woman’s wrist missing after her body was found in a pit toilet

Pretoria - Police in Thohoyandou have intensified a manhunt for perpetrators of a murder, following the gruesome discovery of the lifeless body of a 35-year-old woman. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the body was found at Mukula village on Tuesday.

“The victim, identified as Avhurengwi Rambuda was allegedly last seen at her home in Mukula village on 30 December 2022. “On Tuesday 3 January 2023, at about 9pm, the victim's body was discovered by a relative wrapped in a blanket and placed on the seat of an unused pit toilet,” said Ledwaba. “She was found chopped all over her body with a sharp object, and her wrist was also missing.”

Police said one Azwimpheleli Mashau is requested to avail himself at the nearest police station, in order to assist with the investigations. In the meantime, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has appealed to community members with information related to the incident to come forward and assist police. “Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact the investigating officer Sergeant Rambuluwani Nekhavhambe on 071 511 1213, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police or the My SAPS App.”

Last year, a 71-year-old Limpopo man appeared before the Lulekani Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing his 45-year-old wife at Biko Settlement. Police in Lulekani, outside Phalaborwa, arrested the pensioner in August when he handed himself to police after the brutal murder of his wife. “The police received information about the incident and swiftly responded. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the deceased who had suffered multiple stab wounds lying in a pool blood inside the house,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said at the time.

