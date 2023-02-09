Murdered Ntokozo Xaba described as an A student who was a beacon of hope for her family

Pretoria - Tshwane University of Technology hosted a special memorial service for slain third-year student Ntokozo Xaba where she was described as an A student and beacon of hope for her family. “This is a wrong speech, at a wrong place, at a wrong time, occasioned by a heinous act... A few months from now, I was supposed to be speaking at a graduation ceremony of the deceased,” said TUT vice-chancellor Professor Tinyiko Maluleke.

Xaba, 20, was stabbed to death at Ekhaya Junction campus residence on February 2. She was allegedly stabbed by her former lover, Ngcebo Thusi, 23, who is a rugby player for the Blue Bulls. Maluleke said on 12 February, Xaba would have celebrated her 21st birthday. “She would have probably taken the time to remember and reconnect with the spirit of her recently deceased mother... Ntokozo would have called her beloved grandmother... and would have told the old woman who brought her up, how much of a pillar of strength she was to her.”

Ntokozo Xaba, the 20-year-old Tshwane University of Technology student, who was killed allegedly by her former boyfriend. Picture: Instagram SRC president Sizwe Nyambi took to the podium and expressed his anger toward the government and how it handled gender-based violence cases. “Our justice system does not recognise women because it should be that any man who has killed does not deserve a bail hearing. “The approach of our country to gender-based violence is just poor.”

“Those who kill don’t deserve rights, they are not human, that is why I said outside court that if they release him we will kill him. “The university tried to uplift him and he brought the institution into disrepute. “We will never tolerate that stain as young men.”

Xaba’s family was also present but were not part of the programme, however, her friends went on the podium to speak about their friend. Tears flowed uncontrollably as they tried to paint a relationship they had with the deceased. One of the friends described Xaba as a person who loved herself and always wanted to be in safe spaces where she wouldn’t be judged.