Murdered nurse’s trial postponed until April

Rustenburg – The case against a man accused of killing a nurse in Schweizer-Reneke in North West, was postponed until April for DNA result. Bongane Gregory Shebi, 24, appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, the case was postponed until April 13 for DNA results and for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to authorise the transfer of the case to a higher court.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Shebi abandoned his bail application, and he will remain in police custody until the matter is concluded,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West division, Henry Mamothame. Shebi is accused of killing Iris Mamotlakana Mohokare, at her rented home in Ipelegeng township near Schweizer-Reneke on October 12 in 2022. Her bloodied body was discovered by her landlord on October 13 with her throat cut.

She subsequently informed the police, who immediately started investigating. Mohokare was killed two days after she assumed her position as the facility manager of Ipelegeng Clinic. “The accused became a person of interest after police received information while doing investigations, that the accused was spotted not far from where the incident took place, walking with bloodied clothes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The police then started looking for the accused and ultimately arrested him on 15 October 2022. “Upon arrival at the police station, and according to preliminary police reports, he informed them that he wanted to tell the truth. “He was subsequently taken in for a confession to be obtained and later took the police to point out where he threw away the bloodied clothes he was wearing,” Mamothame said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to police reports, the accused alleges he was in the company of another person, but the motive only became clear in the accused person’s confession, that he and another person intended to rob the deceased. “He further alleges he is not the one who stabbed the deceased, but it was the person whom he was with. “The police have indicated that evidence that was obtained at the scene, indicates that only one person was at the scene at the time of the commissioning of this offence.”