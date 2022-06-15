Murdered teacher, 27, reported being raped last month and the accused was released on R500 bail

Pretoria – A 34-year-old man was arrested in Limpopo for allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend who was a local educator in Dindela village. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the teacher was killed on Saturday.

The murdered woman has been identified by police as Dudu Masango, who was working at Segolola Secondary School. “The victim previously laid a charge of rape against her ex-boyfriend last month and (he) was subsequently arrested. He was then released on R500 bail (earlier this month) on 1 June 2022,” said Mojapelo. “The victim was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the bedroom of her house on Sunday, 12 June 2022. Sexual assault cannot be ruled out.”

Police said the murdered woman’s vehicle was found abandoned at Suiwerfontein fields. “The station commander (at Hlogotlou police station) led the local task team comprising the detective commander, visible policing commander and detectives who were on standby; conducted an operation and managed to apprehend the suspect. He was allegedly found in possession of the deceased’s cellphone and her car keys,” Mojapelo said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended the Hlogotlou station commander and her team for the speedy arrest of the murder-accused man.

“I am elated and pleased by the manner in which the station commander and her team handled this case. This shall not only restore confidence of the Hlogotlou community in the police but will also send a clear message that the loud cries of women of this country are not falling on deaf ears,” Hadebe said. “We shall stop at nothing to ensure that justice is not only done, but must be seen to be done.” Police said the arrested man has been charged with murder and house robbery, and will appear before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court.

