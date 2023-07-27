Murdered woman’s assault injuries likened to car crash injuries, as her boyfriend is sentenced to life imprisonment

A Gauteng woman who died at the hands of her boyfriend in March 2022 suffered a painful death, the High Court in Pretoria heard. Mothomang Masienyane’s assault injuries were likened to that of a car crash.

The 29-year-old had sustained 11 fractured ribs and multiple wounds on her body which eventually led to her death. This week her boyfriend Dingaan Solomon Moloi, 39, was sentenced to life imprisonment. The Judge did not find any compelling evidence to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, but instead heard how Moloi did not show any remorse and until the day of his sentencing denied any wrongdoing.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the murder took place on March 8, 2022. “Moloi went to a stranger’s house to ask for assistance because the deceased fell on the road while they were on their way to his parents home,” Mahanjana said. “The man at the house asked Moloi to bring the deceased over, to check what was wrong, when he arrived with the deceased, it was discovered that she was dead.”

Mahanjana said the police were called in and went to Moloi’s house. “Police found blood stains in and around the house, Moloi was then taken in for questioning and later released.” He was later arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

“Moloi thereafter admitted to assaulting the deceased but denied killing her.” Mahanjana said State Prosecutor Advocate Thembile Nyakama provided the court with circumstantial evidence, that proved that Moloi killed the deceased, describing her death as painful. She also led evidence of Masienyane’s family through a victim impact statement.

This showed that Masienyane’s two young children aged two and eight have been affected by their mother’s death. In sentencing Muzhelele said that Moloi did not show remorse and disregarded the right to life of the deceased by cruelly taking her life. She said she hoped the sentence would encourage victims of gender-based violence “not suffer in silence.”

“The court cannot restore the life of the deceased but can restore the dignity of those who are contemplating to report.” In addition Muzhelele ordered that the family of the deceased be informed and can make representations should Moloi be eligible for parole. Moloi was also deemed unfit to possess a firearm.