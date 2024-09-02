Murderer who stabbed victim to death slapped with 10 years in prison

Danster Jansen was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment by the Victoria West Regional Court, in the Northern Cape for murder. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Molefi Shemane said that on Saturday night, February 10, 2024, police were attending to a murder scene on a farm outside Victoria West.

“Upon arrival, the body of Dawid Brummer (29) was discovered with stab wounds. Jansen was subsequently arrested and denied bail,” Sergeant Molefi Shemane said. On Thursday, August 29, Jansen was convicted and sentenced. “Contact crimes remain a priority for the SAPS and detectives will reinforce efforts to ensure hefty sentence,” Shemane said.

In a recent case, a man (25) was arrested after he allegedly stabbed his 90-year-old man in the throat. The 90-year-old was discovered killed on Sizani Street in Mlungisi Township. According to Eastern Cape police, when they arrived at the crime scene, the man was seated in his chair, covered in a blanket, with a stab wound to the throat.

Captain Namhla Mdleleni, the Eastern Cape police spokesperson, stated that a murder case has been opened for investigation. “Preliminary investigation was done, and the grandson was taken in for questioning at Mlungisi Saps,” Mdleleni said. “On investigation police discovered that the grandson is allegedly responsible for the murder of his grandfather. He was immediately arrested and charged for murder.”