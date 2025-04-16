'My baby is free!': Mom of kidnapped American pastor Josh Sullivan celebrates his rescue

The mother of American pastor Josh Sullivan posted a heartfelt message on Facebook after her kidnapped son was released. Sullivan was kidnapped during a church service in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape on April 10, 2025.

Police said four armed men stormed the evening service and abducted Sullivan at gunpoint, and stole two cellphones. The men forced Sullivan into his Ford Ranger, which was later found abandoned. Sullivan was held captive for five days and released on Tuesday following an intelligence-driven operation by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks).

He was found at a house in Gqeberha. The Hawks said that when they pounced, the suspects who were seated in a vehicle opened fire on police. Police retaliated, and the three suspects were killed.

Sullivan escaped unharmed. Taking to social media, Sullivan's mom posted: "He’s home, my baby is free! Joshua was released earlier today!! He is home with Meagan and the kids. Praise God for his grace and mercy.

"Thank you for your support and prayers. Please continue to pray for him, Meagan and the kids and our family. Praise the lord Jesus Christ." In a heartfelt letter, missionaries Mark and Amy Coffey shared the family’s gratitude and deep faith. “We’re overjoyed to share that Missionary Josh Sullivan has been safely rescued. After days of uncertainty and fervent prayer, we rejoice in the faithfulness and protection of our great God.”

“Josh’s rescue is a powerful picture of the greater rescue we all need,” the Coffeys wrote. “As Josh was delivered from captivity, so too can we be saved from spiritual bondage through Christ.” They asked for continued prayers for the Sullivan family and their recovery, as well as support for ongoing Gospel work in South Africa.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in the Eastern Cape, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the operational team for their courage, discipline and tactical excellence under fire. He also thanked senior government officials for their visible and personal support during this critical period, reaffirming that such united efforts send a strong message to those who threaten the safety and sovereignty of our nation. IOL News