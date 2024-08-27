‘My intestines were out of my tummy’: Man recounts shooting at Limpopo farm where women were found in a pigsty

The man who survived the deadly Limpopo shooting, where two women lost their lives at a farm, has recounted the harrowing experience when he escaped and left his wife gasping for life. “The first shot was fired into the air. The second bullet hit me, third bullet hit the other woman who was with us (Mariah Makgato) and the fourth bullet hit my wife. I went down, and after a while, I went to check on my wife to see if she was alive,” Mabutho Ndlovu spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika after being discharged from hospital.

Ndlovu said he tried to lift and assist his wife, Kudzai, but he could not do much as he had been shot as well. The injured man struggled to get to the main road to seek assistance and he was later assisted by an associate, who took him to the police station. Mabutho Ndlovu, 44, survived the shooting at a pig farm in Limpopo, where his wife, Kudzai, and another woman, Mariah Makgato, lost their lives. Picture: Newzroom Afrika/Screengrab At the police station, an ambulance was called and Ndlovu was taken to hospital. He said while travelling to hospital, he noticed that his intestines were flowing from his stomach.

“When I was in the ambulance going to the hospital, they took off the T-shirt I was wearing. I had blood flowing out of my stomach and when I checked, it was flesh flowing from my abdomen. At hospital, they said they were taking me to theatre,” he said. While in hospital, he heard that police and emergency services had visited the farm but they did not find the women who were shot. “After four to five days, while I was still in hospital, I then heard that the two women’s bodies had been found in the pigsty. I did not expect that to happen. All this time, I thought my wife was in the women’s ward in the hospital. That hurt me so much,” Ndlovu said.