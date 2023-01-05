Mystery surrounds death of a mum and her three-year-old son in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Police in Elukwatini are investigating the “mysterious” death of a 36-year-old mother and her three-year-old son. On Tuesday, police were notified by community members about the gruesome discovery of two lifeless bodies at their residential house in Nhlazatshe, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“Police and emergency personnel responded to the call where upon arrival, they found the body of the woman. Next to her was an electric cord,” Mohlala said. “The minor's body, on the other hand, was found in the bathroom with some foam like substance in the mouth. Both of them were unfortunately certified dead on the scene.” A murder case with an additional charge of inquest is being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, said she was “disturbed” by the incident. She called on community members to seek professional assistance “whenever they are overwhelmed with life challenges, more especially during this time of the year.” Manamela added that the team of investigators assigned to the case would work tirelessly to find the truth behind the mysterious deaths.

Last year, police in Mpumalanga expressed shock after a 21-year-old man, who was admitted to a hospital, was found hanging from a tree. The incident occurred in the early hours of 16 June at Schoemansdal in Nkomazi. “According to the information, at around 8am, police and the paramedics received information from members of the public about a lifeless body of a man in the bushes. Upon arrival at the scene, the young man was found hanging from a tree, wearing the attire normally worn by patients in hospital,” Mohlala said at the time.

