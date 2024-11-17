N1 freeway spiking and murders: Five arrested for targeting and attacking motorists in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have welcomed the arrest of five suspects in connection with incidents of road spiking and murder cases on the N1 freeway. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police believe the arrested suspects will assist in solving a number of attacks on motorists and passengers in the getaway province, especially on highways.

“A number of cases were reported, where victims driving along N1 freeway, in the area Bela Bela and other parts along N1, had their vehicles damaged as a result of spiking, resulting in punctures,” said Ledwaba. When the vehicles come to a stand still, the vehicle occupants are attacked and robbed of their valuables. In another incident, a victim was shot and died on the scene.

“The police had been working tirelessly to track and trace these suspects. Information was received that N1 robbers were arrested at SAPS Brits and Temba, in a combined effort between Bela Bela detectives working jointly with the colleagues from the neighbouring North West and Gauteng provinces,” said Ledwaba. The alleged robbers, after appearing in court at Temba, were brought to Bela Bela SAPS in Limpopo. “An identification parade was held on Thursday in which witnesses managed to successfully identify the suspects as those who robbed them. The suspects were then arrested and charged for cases of armed robbery and murder which happened in June and July 2024,” said Ledwaba.

Police said Alberto Quiton Lucas, Khoza Khumalo, Tsakirai Wedzerai and John Moyo have linked to cases of armed robbery which happened in June 2024. Khumalo, Moyo and Brighton Zacheche have been linked to the murder incident which happened on the N1 freeway in Bela Bela. Ledwaba said the accused appeared before the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Friday and their cases were postponed to December 9 for formal bail application.

In February, IOL reported that three foreign nationals appeared before the Northam Magistrate's Court in Limpopo, facing charges of murder, following the robbery and brutal killing of a German tourist. At the time, police said the three suspects, aged between 24 and 46, were arrested in connection with the brutal assault and murder of the tourist, aged 74. The German man departed from Botswana, and drove into South Africa in a small hatchback.