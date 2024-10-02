N1 shootout: Alleged robbers arrested, firearms and 58 bullets recovered after high-speed chase

Two men are set to appear in court, after they were arrested by police in Limpopo following a high-speed chase and a shootout on the N1 freeway. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson said police officers from the Musina police station in Vhembe District responded to reports of gunfire at local shops on Tuesday morning.

“Upon arrival, they (police officers) encountered a white Toyota Corolla Quest with Gauteng registration carrying unidentified suspects. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects fled towards the N1 road,” said Mashaba. During the pursuit, Mashaba said the alleged criminals opened fire on the police, who returned fire and damaged the fleeing vehicle's right rear tyre. Two men were arrested in Musina, on the N1 freeway in Limpopo following a high-speed chase and shootout with police. Picture: SAPS However, Mashaba said the Toyota vehicle continued to drive despite the damaged tyre.

“The suspects continued travelling until the driver lost control near a farm on Tshipise Road. The driver was apprehended, found in possession of a 9mm firearm, three magazines, and 50 live rounds of ammunition,” said Mashaba. One passenger was later arrested and was found with another firearm, one magazine, and eight live rounds. “The motive for the shooting is not yet known and no injuries were reported during the incident,” said Mashaba.