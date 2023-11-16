N3 Durban-bound near Pavilion closed to traffic as shooting incident claims one life

The N3 Durban-bound in the vicinity of the Pavilion, has been closed to traffic following a shooting incident on Thursday morning. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they had responded to reports of a shooting and an accident.

“At this stage multiple patients are being treated on scene by paramedics as a result of both the shooting as well as the car accident. “One person has been declared deceased by paramedics as a result of the shooting.” Jamieson said it is unclear what led to the shooting and would be subject to an investigation by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

IOL has asked SAPS for an update, bearing in mind that the crime scene is active. According to Jamieson the N3 Durban-bound has been closed to traffic. “It will be closed for some time so we would advise all motorists to avoid this route at all costs.”