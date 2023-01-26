Nabbed: Fordsburg foursome accused of luring Indian businessman to SA for kidnap, ransom plot

Four suspects accused of luring an Indian businessman to South Africa, kidnapping him and then demanding money from this family for his release, are due to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court later on Thursday. According to police, the foursome pretended to be businessmen in South Africa and lured the man to the country.

“Once he arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport, he was kidnapped. After kidnapping him, the men made ransom demands to his family in India,” said national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe. Mathe said a multidisciplinary team was set up and traced the suspects to the Fordsburg area. She said police arrested the men and confiscated four cellphones, including one used to communicate with the man's family in India.

“Police also seized the victim's watch and his driver's licence as well as a firearm, SIM cards and a substantial amount of money, believed to be ransom payments,” Mathe said. The men have been charged with kidnapping and extortion. The Indian businessman is receiving counselling.

In August last year, IOL reported that there had been a dramatic rise in kidnappings and hijackings, with Gauteng identified as a kidnapping hotspot, according to the latest crime statistics released by Police Minister Bheki Cele. The figures showed that kidnappings increased by 59.1%, while hijackings rose by 14%. Last week, a Gauteng businessman was rescued after he was kidnapped. Six people, reportedly linked to a spate of kidnappings in the province, were arrested. IOL