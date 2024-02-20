Nafiz Modack finally gets lawyered up, case to resume next week

Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack has finally been allocated a lawyer after weeks of delays at the Western Cape High Court. Modack along with 14 other co-accused returned to the dock on Monday, where they stand accused of killing Anti-Gang Unit detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear.

Court proceedings were hamstrung when Legal Aid South Africa refused Modack’s demand that they assign him a lawyer of his choice. Legal Aid rejected this and Modack subsequently appealed the finding. During proceedings, Advocate Bash Sibda confirmed he will be representing Modack for the trial.

Sibda was thrust into the limelight nearly six years ago when he defended convicted serial killer, Cameron Wilson. Sibda was also on the legal team who defended alleged tik dealer, Nazier Kapdi, in 2008, who was acquitted of all charges. Sibda, who is currently defending alleged child killer, Derick Kalmeyer, is one of only a few defence lawyers who recently won a murder case in the High Court when he managed to get Jeremy Sias acquitted of the murder of showjumper Meghan Cremer last November.