‘Nail-biting rescue’: Kidnapped Gqeberha businessman Calvin Naidoo rescued

Kidnapped Gqeberha businessman Calvin Naidoo has been rescued. Police confirmed that Naidoo was rescued on Thursday following his kidnapping on July 19, outside his workplace.

The 51-year-old was kidnapped by five balaclava-clad criminals who pushed him off the road. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as Hawks) confirmed that a ransom demand had been made for Naidoo’s release, but refused to divulge the amount. On Thursday, the recently appointed Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu commended the Hawks for their exemplary efforts in Naidoo’s rescue.

“This commendable operation underscores the unwavering dedication and skill of our law enforcement agencies in ensuring the safety and security of our citizens.” He said the Hawks, working in close collaboration with various law enforcement units, displayed remarkable expertise and tenacity, ultimately securing Naidoo's safe return to his family. He described the situation as “nail-biting”.

“We are just as relieved as the Naidoo family over Mr Naidoo’s safe return. “The successful rescue of Mr Naidoo is a testament to the unwavering commitment and bravery of our law enforcement officers. The Hawks have once again demonstrated their ability to operate with precision and effectiveness in the face of complex criminal activities.” Mchunu said the focus of law enforcement agencies has now swung to the culprits.

“They must be assured that they will be dug out from any hole and brought to face the law," Mchunu said. The Minister reiterated the government's firm stance against crime, emphasising that there will be no sanctuary for criminals in South Africa. "We are directing all police officers to tighten their grip on criminals. Criminals must know that we are resolute in our mission to bring them to justice. No crime is considered small as we have seen how petty crimes are becoming bigger crimes.“