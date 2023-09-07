Namakwa District police nab undocumented persons and suspects with drugs worth more than R1.7 million

South African Police Services (SAPS) in Namakwa District arrested a total of eight suspects for being in possession of drugs with an estimated value of R1.7 million during intelligence-driven sting operations. In Port Nolloth, the police arrested five undocumented persons at the first premises. The team arrested a male at the second premises in possession of an 8,990kg hydro dagga with an estimated street value of R1.7 million that was stashed in vehicle tyres.

In Brandvlei, the team went on to search an open area nearby an alleged drug dealer's house and seized seven tik bankies, four half mandrax tablets, 24 quarter mandrax tablets, 84 pokes of dagga, 107 bankies of dagga, and one bag of loose dagga buried underground. “Police will continue to maintain high visibility in and around the identified hotspot as no arrests have been made,” police spokesperson, lieutenant colonel Sergio Kock said. The Nababeep SAPS Crime Prevention Unit executed tracing operations in Okiep and followed up on information about alleged drug-dealing activities.

“The members arrested an adult male and female with 39 mandrax tablets and confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash from the suspected drug dealers,” Kock said. The District Commissioner for Namakwa, Brigadier Schalk Andrews, commended the members for their vigilance and commitment during the operations that led to these outstanding arrests. “The community is also appreciated for being the ears and eyes of SAPS, which assists in sweeping our streets clean from drugs and other criminal elements,” Andrews said.