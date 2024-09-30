Namib Mills pulls Top Score Instant Porridge from shelves following deaths of three children in Eastern Cape

Namibian company, Namib Mills, has launched an investigation after three children died allegedly after consuming its Top Score Instant Porridge, in the Eastern Cape. In a statement, Namib Mills' senior brand manager, Marné Bouwer, said it has recalled the products from shelves while the investigation is under way.

"This is a proactive measure, reflecting our commitment to consumer safety. We are cooperating fully with all relevant authorities and have also initiated our own internal investigation to ensure complete transparency," Bouwer said. She said the group is deeply saddened by reports of the children's deaths. "First and foremost, the loss of life, especially of young children, is a tragedy, and our deepest condolences go out to the families and communities affected. While there is currently no evidence linking our product to this unfortunate event, we are taking the matter very seriously," Bouwer added.

Meanwhile, it is believed the products were purchased from a Spar in the Eastern Cape.

Spar, has since recalled Top Score Instant Porridge from its shelves. Police have confirmed that the matter is under investigation after two toddlers and an infant died from Unit 2 in Mdantsane. In a statement issued at the weekend, Spar's Siyolo Dick, said as a precaution they have removed the products from shelves until forensic details are obtained from laboratory test results.