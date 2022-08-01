Namibian national expected in court for uncut diamonds

Cape Town - A Namibian national is expected to appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was found in possession of uncut diamonds. The man was arrested on Thursday during an intelligence-driven operation by members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU).

According to provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the man was arrested at about 1.25pm in the parking area of a shopping centre in Worcester. “The members received information about a red Toyota Corolla, with one of the occupants being in possession of diamonds. “The information was followed up, and the vehicle and its occupants were searched. Six uncut diamonds were found in possession of one of the occupants,” Twigg said.

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man was arrested for possession and dealing drugs in Burgandy Estate by members of the Table View SAPS. According to Twigg, officers received information about drugs at a premises and reacted to the information. The premises was searched, and officers found Khat with an estimated street value of R175 000 in a bag that was in the suspect’s possession.

Khat is a leafy green plant containing two main stimulant drugs which speed up your mind and body. Its main effects are similar to but less powerful than amphetamine (speed). [email protected] IOL