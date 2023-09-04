Nandipha Magudumana expected back in court for bail application to continue

Dr Nandipha Magudumana's quest for bail is expected to continue on Monday in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court. The bail application was set out for two days last week, but the proceedings were not concluded in time and additional time was allocated for Monday.

Magudumana was arrested in April, along with her convicted murderer boyfriend Thabo Bester, who is also known as the Facebook rapist. Bester, with the help of at least 12 people, allegedly including Magudumana and former G4S employees, escaped from the privately-run Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year after he managed to fake his own fiery death. Magudumana is facing multiple charges of fraud, violating a body, corruption, arson, assisting an inmate to escape, harbouring and concealing an escaped prisoner, and defeating the ends of justice.