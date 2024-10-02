Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Search IOLLike us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

National Consumer Commission keeps close tabs on porridge recall following deaths of three children

South African consumers who purchased Top Score Instant Porridge by Spar Group are urged to stop consuming the product and immediately return it to the retailer for a full refund. File picture: Ayesha Roode

South African consumers who purchased Top Score Instant Porridge by Spar Group are urged to stop consuming the product and immediately return it to the retailer for a full refund. File picture: Ayesha Roode

Published 1h ago

Share

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is keeping a close eye on developments following a nationwide porridge product recall after the death of three children in the Eastern Cape.

Last month, Lithembelihle Bambela, Iminathi Bambela and Live Ndudane from Mdantsane's Unit 2 died after reportedly consuming Namib Mills's Top Score Instant porridge, purchased at a Spar store in the province.

The commission said it received a notification of the product recall from both Namib Bills and the Spar Group.

“South African consumers who purchased Top Score Instant Porridge by Spar Group are urged to stop consuming the product and immediately return it to the retailer for a full refund,” the NCC said.

“South African consumers who purchased the product are urged to stop consuming the product and immediately return it to the retailer for a full refund.”

It said a separate investigation was under way by the relevant Buffalo City Metro authorities.

“Consumers are urged to immediately return the affected product as its further use may be harmful,” said NCC acting commissioner, Hardin Ratshisusu.

“It is also the responsibility of the concerned retailers to take every step possible to ensure the product is removed from the shelves and is not distributed further.”

Top Score Instant Porridge.

Meanwhile, in the interim, the NCC was separately investigating the product recall, especially given the potential public health concerns. The NCC was working closely with other authorities that were investigating the product recall.

IOL News

Related Topics:

crimeinvestigation criminalretaildeath and dyingfood and drink regulationsspar