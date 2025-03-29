National Police throw 'full weight' behind KZN's Mkhwanazi as IPID probe continues

The Police Department has thrown its full weight behind KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who is facing an investigation on the allegations that he interfered with the arrest of a senior Correctional Services official in Richards Bay in 2023. Mkhwanazi might also be due to answer to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) about the police heavy arm on crime suspects.

The IPID’s announcement that it was investigating Mkhwanazi’s interference in the Richards Bay arrest sparked fierce debate among members of the public, political parties, and civil organisations that were for and against the move. “Police in KZN continue to serve and protect, to the best of their ability with the full support from management,” said national police spokesperson Major-General Nonkululeko Phokane. She declined to answer further questions about the investigations, including whether Mkhwanazi had submitted a sworn statement, which the IPID had demanded by March 19.

She said other questions should be directed to the IPID. IPID spokesperson, Lizzy Suping, said the unit’s position was not to engage on this matter until the investigation has been concluded. “The SAPS has noted the process that IPID has embarked upon and will wait for the outcome in this regard.

“The provincial commissioner is cooperating with the processes in this regard and is equally determined to provide leadership in the fight against crime in the province,” said Suping. The IOL reported early this week that some IPID investigators, who were assigned to probe Mkhwanazi, had been instructed to “lie low, do nothing for now”. Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Ian Cameron told the media that the IPID prematurely released a press statement about Mkhwanazi’s investigation, which he said was still in infancy.

“It seems like there is a lot of a political stake to it; it is interesting to see what comes out of the investigation and the response of the police commissioner,” said Cameron. In an interview with the Newzroom Afrika this week, Cameron said it was an “odd” coincidence that IPID announced the investigation just two weeks after Mkhwanazi had made a “strong” statement at the police portfolio committee about political interference and been instructed not to investigate certain people, including “senior ranking politicians”. “It could just be a coincidence, but something I have learned over time, especially with regard to internal police politics, is that coincidence is usually not the case, and in this specific matter, General Mkhwanazi made a very strong statement two weeks ago about not only political interference over the years,” he said.

In a statement, the EFF came out guns blazing in defence of the senior police officer, who is popular for applying strong-arm tactics on criminal suspects by allowing police to shoot to kill. The party described the investigation as malicious and a coordinated attack, saying the investigation coincided with the IPID raising concerns about the number of suspects killed in the province. “The concerns are nothing more than a diversionary tactic designed to discredit a man who is fearlessly fighting crime in one of South Africa’s most violent provinces.

“This is a direct attack on a law enforcement leader who has made significant strides in dismantling criminal networks that have long operated with impunity,” read the EFF statement. The party also lashed out at IPID’s announcement that it would investigate a complaint that Mkhwanazi had covered up allegations of drug peddling against a prison official in KwaZulu-Natal. “The baseless allegations against Mkhwanazi regarding the arrest of former Westville Maximum Prison head, Nelly Ndlovu, on suspicion of running a drug cartel within the correctional facility, are nothing more than an attempt to smear his name.