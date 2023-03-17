National shutdown: police warn against sharing of unverified texts and videos

Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, Sipho Hlomuka, said anyone found to be contravening the law would be dealt with accordingly within the prescripts of the law.

"We also appeal to members of the public to refrain from circulating unverified information on social media. This causes unwarranted panic, and we urge people to use social media responsibly during times like this. Stop circulating old videos! We also want to caution against the spreading of messages of fear, intimidation or inflammatory statements that could incite violence. This is a criminal offence," Hlomuka said.

"KZN is historically known to be a centre of many activities, and unfortunately, unlike other provinces, things always intensify in our province. You will recall the July 2021 unrest and looting and many other unfortunate incidents that have been characterised by violence and disruptions in the past," he said.

Hlomuka said provincial JCPS will align itself with the national body's plan to ensure safety for all South Africans on Monday.