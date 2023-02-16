Natural science teacher fired for imitating sounds parents make during sex

Durban - A year after a natural science teacher made lewd comments to pupils during a lesson, he has been fired. The Education Labour Relations Council made its ruling this week.

The teacher, who is not being named to protect the identity of the minor pupils, was fired for asking a 15-year-old how big his penis was during a lesson, TimesLive reported. The pupil, who testified through an intermediary, answered by saying “It was small.” The teacher also mimicked the sounds ‘ah, ah, ah’, a noise that girls make during pleasure while enjoying sex.

He asked them if they knew what sounds their parents made during sex. Two other pupils testified that the teacher asked if she was a virgin, while another was asked if she had pubic hair. “She told him she was still a virgin, and he then asked if he can test if she was a virgin, would he be able to see that,” TimesLive further reported.

The teacher said in his 10 years of experience he had no complaints lodged against him. In addition to being fired, the teacher’s name was included in the National Child Protection Register as unsuitable to work with children and was reported to the SA Council for Educators for appropriate action, according to TimesLive. In another incident, a Gauteng teacher was fired for sexually harassing five female students.

