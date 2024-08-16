Ndimande brothers arrested in Eswatini for AKA’s murder to be extradited to SA

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, arrested in connection with the murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, in February last year, are expected to be brought back to South Africa from Eswatini to join their co-accused. Following a series of court appearances and the brothers’ reluctance to come back to South Africa, the Manzini Magistrate's Court on Friday accepted the extradition application against the accused. It is unclear when they are due back in SA.

The pair will join Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande in the dock at their next appearance. They are also linked to the murders of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo, which took place in eManzimtoti and Berea, respectively. Meanwhile, the accused in SA remain behind bars after the bail application was denied.

AKA and Tibz were gunned down while exiting the Wish Restaurant in Florida Road, in Durban. In a previous interview, AKA’s father, Tony Forbes said his son’s murder was well-funded. Speaking on the Within with Hazel podcast, hosted by Hazel Mahazard, Forbes said his son was assassinated.