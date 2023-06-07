Nearly 10 000 suspects arrested in KZN sting operations, 150 for murder with 325 guns recovered

The police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested 150 murder suspects and recovered 325 firearms in sting operations during May. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, explained that in total 9016 suspects were arrested on charges ranging from attempted murder to rape, robbery and carjacking.

The statement comes on the back of the announcement of the latest crime statistics which revealed that 6289 people have been killed across the country between January and March 2023. Police minister Bheki Cele said this was an increase of 3.4% compared to the same period last year with majority of the killings taking place in KZN. “A total of 2 620 suspects were arrested for contact crimes. Of those, 150 were nabbed in connection with cases of murder, including a farm murder while 122 more suspects were bust after they were linked with cases of attempted murder,” Netshiunda said. Netshiunda said due to the number of crimes involving firearms, police focused their efforts in identifying hot spot areas and using intelligence, 325 guns including 29 rifles and 19 shotguns were confiscated. Police also seized over 3 000 rounds of various calibre.

Picture: SAPS/Supplied The police teams also arrested 213 suspects for rape, 27 for sexual assault and seven for attempted rape.

“Nine suspects were also put behind bars for sexual offences while 11 have been sentenced to life imprisonment while 149 were arrested for domestic violence. “Meanwhile 57 suspects were arrested for house robberies, 20 for carjacking, 33 for business robberies and 1245 nabbed for assault GBH. “Police have recovered 624 knives, 28 machetes, 21 fighting sticks and two axes in their searches while 17 people have been nabbed for stock theft, 31 cattle, 24 goats and nine sheep recovered,” Netshiunda said.

He added that dedicated teams of detectives and visible policing have managed to arrest 1 577 suspects for drug-related crimes and 34 people were also arrested for kidnapping.

KZN provincial commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has reiterated that high density operations have become a norm and will continue in order to create a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors alike.