Need for speed: 25-year-old Mercedes-Benz driver jailed after clocking 234km/h on the N1

Pretoria: Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has condemned the “gross negligence and reckless driving” by a 25-year-old man who clocked 234km/h in a Mercedes Benz. The speeding driver was arrested on Wednesday on the N1 South, outside Mookgophong, and he was detained at the Naboomspruit police station.

Lerule-Ramakhanya said most of the fatal accidents reported in the province were caused by speed, reckless and negligent driving. She commended the law enforcement officers who arrested the motorist, saying it would serve as a warning to other motorists who disobeyed the rules of the road. "I am disappointed and I want to condemn the behaviour of a young person who was caught around Mookgophong area doing a speed of 234km/h. We are not going to tolerate anyone who does not abide by the laws and our speed limits on the roads,” said the MEC.

“I want to say to other young people who have cars and who are going to drive on the N1, to be responsible and join us in making sure that you comply, you follow the regulations but we also want to send a warning that we will arrest, detain and make sure that you are answerable for your acts, every time you break the law.” Lerule-Ramakhanya was in Waterberg on Thursday, leading a road safety operation at Mahwelereng in Mokopane before an oversight visit at the local police station. She was also scheduled to lead a door-to-door campaign on gender-based violence in Mokopane.

