Need for speed: Multiple vehicles collide as drug dealer frantically tries to evade Tshwane metro police

Pretoria - The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has arrested an alleged drug dealer, a Nigerian national, after a high-speed chase which resulted in several vehicles colliding. TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said there had been several successes recorded in the ongoing crime combating operation before, during and after the Easter holidays.

On Tuesday, alert TMPD officers intercepted the alleged drug dealer in Lotus Gardens, who was found in possession of heroin and mandrax. “On Tuesday 11 April 2023, TMPD Drug Unit members arrested a Nigerian drug dealer in Lotus Gardens. The suspect was also charged with reckless and negligent driving as he tried to evade arrest and causing multiple vehicle collision,” Mahamba said. A man in possession of drugs allegedly caused multiple vehicle crashes in Lotus Gardens as he frantically tried to evade the Tshwane Metro Police Department. Photo: TMPD “The Nigerian suspect was in possession of heroin and mandrax with an estimated street value of R45 000.”

Police recovered drugs valued at R45 000 when they intercepted a fleeing motorist in Lotus Gardens. Photo: TMPD Mahamba said to date the TMPD has issued fines amounting to over R557 000, as well as seizing drugs and unlicensed firearms in the anti-crime blitz. Acting chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department, Basil Nkhwashu is leading Easter anti-crime operations across the city. Photo: TMPD “Operations such as the big bang operation that were conducted before the Easter weekend and beyond yielded good results. These operations are ongoing,” he said. “From 3 to 9 April 2023, fines amounting to R557 400 were issued for various offences including by-law contraventions. One drunk driver was arrested in Mabopane on the 7th of April.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department has issued fines worth over R500 000 from 3 to 9 April. File Photo: TMPD “The TMPD tactical unit members with other role players ... on 8 April 2023 arrested one female suspect in Pretoria North for possession of unlicensed firearms,” said Mahamba. Firearms were seized from a home in Pretoria North. Photo: Tshwane Metro Police Department In Pretoria West, TMPD K9 members responded to a house breaking incident which was still in progress on Saturday. “They managed to arrest the suspect who was found in the premises,” said Mahamba.