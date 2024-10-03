Neighbours discover 74-year-old woman stabbed to death by boyfriend after heated argument in KZN

A 74-year-old woman was found stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend at a housing complex in Cornubia City, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said it was contacted by a resident from the complex just after 5pm, who reported that a woman’s body was found during a wellness check.

RUSA said it rushed to the scene and found members from the South African Police Service (SAPS) attending the scene. “Paramedics entered the residence and discovered the female on a bed on the lower level of the home. She was topless and was stabbed multiple times in the face and head. A blue blood-stained t-shirt was located on the sofa next to the bed,” said RUSA. RUSA added that it was informed by neighbours that they heard the couple arguing and believed the argument turned violent. This prompted them to conduct a wellness check.

“When they approached the house, the deceased’s partner allegedly behaved in a suspicious manner. A neighbour entered the house and called out to the female and she did not receive a response and discovered the body on a bed covered with a bed sheet. “Her boyfriend fled after the discovery was made. Blood was found in the bathroom and it’s believed that the suspect took a shower and changed his clothes prior to members of the community arriving at the house,” said RUSA in a statement. Additionally, RUSA said neighbours informed them that the suspect had a history of violence and had a history of allegedly assaulting the woman when she refused to purchase alcohol for him.