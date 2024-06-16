Nelson Mandela Bay police track down wanted suspect, recover guns and drugs

Nelson Mandela Bay police have arrested two gang members and recovered five firearms following a search operation at the Qunu informal settlement. Provincial spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu, said police from Chatty, Bethelsdorp the South African Police Service (SAPS) Anti-Gang Unit followed up on intelligence about the whereabouts of a wanted suspect. The man and a second person were nabbed.

"Two suspects, aged 27 and 37-years-old, were found in the shack. Five firearms; two revolvers, a baby browning and two 9mm pistols, and over 127 rounds of various calibre ammunition were found inside. The drugs confiscated by police during a raid at an informal settlement. Picture: SAPS

The firearms and ammunition confiscated by police during a raid at an informal settlement. Picture: SAPS "In addition to the firearms, Ant-Gang Unit members also confiscated 115 mandrax tablets found in the yard of a nearby shop," Naidu said. She said the 27-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, possession of suspected stolen cellphone, possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition, while the 37-year-old suspect is charged with possession of prohibited firearms and illegal possession of ammunition.

"They will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Tuesday," Naidu said. Provincial police spokesperson, Major General Ncata hailed the successful operation. "The recovery of these firearms is evident of the dedication and effectiveness of our members. Firearms in the wrong hands pose a significant danger to our communities thus contributing to violent crimes.