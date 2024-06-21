Nelspruit police appeal for assistance after charred body discovered on sports grounds

Nelspruit police are appealing for information that could assist in their investigation after a charred body was discovered at a sports grounds. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, confirmed that a murder investigation was under way following the gruesome find.

"According to a report, police as well as the paramedics received information regarding the incident at a place called Lihawu in Pienaar and upon arrival, they found the body burnt beyond recognition," he said. Mdhluli said police are yet to make an arrest and the motive behind the murder was unknown at this stage. “The victim is unknown at this point in time, hence police are [looking for] his family. His age could be between 25 and 27,” he said.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident will form part of the investigation.” The incident has been strongly condemned by acting provincial commissioner, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi. Police urge anyone with any information that may shared some light about the incident or the man's family to contact Detective Warrant Officer Delbry Lekhuleni on 072 127 8132 or 076 412 3540 or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.