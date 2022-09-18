New born baby strangled to death, dumped at a house

Rustenburg - A new born baby was allegedly strangled and dumped at a house in Ga-Mashabela, Limpopo on Sunday. Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said the body was found on Thursday morning.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to the reports, members of this family woke up only to find the body of a new born baby wrapped in plastic bag on their doorstep. The police were immediately summoned and upon arrival they started with initial investigations. “It is believed that the baby girl, who is about a day old, was strangled before she was put inside the bag. It was also found that the body was already at decomposition stage. The mother of the child has not yet been identified,” he said. Police have opened a case of murder and the circumstances surrounding the incident will be determined through ongoing investigations.

“This is a very horrendous and disturbing incident. The investigators must be relentless in hunting down the suspect(s) responsible for this barbaric act and bring them to book,” said Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe. “We call on community members to come forward with any information about the mother of the child or about the murder to speed up the investigation. “Anyone with information may call the investigating officers, Warrant Officer Frank Makola on 076 618 5947 or Captain Matipa Mokonyama on 082 040 3242 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPS App,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement