New K9s on the block: Cape Town Metro Police expand K9 unit to combat drug trade

In a bid to strengthen its efforts against the narcotics trade, the Metro Police Department has recently expanded its K9 unit with four new recruits. These new additions, Tina, Gizmo, Djenko, and Magnum, are undergoing basic training, joining the ranks of a unit that has been instrumental in crime fighting since its inception in 2009.

According to the 2022/23 crime statistics published by the Western Cape Government, police detection of drug-related crimes increased by 11.3% compared to the previous year with police detection of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs increasing by 61.5%. The Metro Police K9 unit, now in its 15th year, was established ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Over the years, it has played a crucial role in detecting narcotics, explosives, and locating missing persons.

Currently, the unit comprises a dozen working dogs, with the new recruits focusing on narcotics and explosives detection. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, highlighted the significance of these canine units. "It really is something to watch our K9s in action. They have added so much value to our fight against crime, particularly the drug trade, over the past 15 years. I look forward to seeing how the new recruits acquit themselves," said Smith.

The introduction of these new K9s comes at a time when the Metro Police and Law Enforcement Departments are seeing a notable increase in drug-related arrests and confiscations. The City found that from July 2023 to the end of March 2024, arrests have risen from 7,494 in the previous financial year to 9,328. The units of drugs confiscated also saw a substantial increase from 48,178 to 69,852.94. These confiscations include common narcotics such as Mandrax, tik, dagga, and heroin.

Smith attributes these successes to routine visible patrols, tips from the public, and the work of the K9 unit. "Our intrepid K9s help expose the very creative hiding places of drug dealers," he noted. Despite these achievements, Smith acknowledged the limitations of the City's role in dismantling the drug trade. "All arrests and confiscations are handed over to SAPS for investigation and prosecution. The City doesn't have the powers to go after the big fish and dismantle drug routes. We are hopeful that SAPS will be properly resourced to deal with this scourge," he stated.