Newborn boy found dead in bush, foetus found in bin in less than 24 hours in KZN

In less than 24 hours, emergency workers have responded to incidents where a newborn baby and a foetus have been found dumped. In the latest incident, ALS Paramedics responded to reports of a foetus found in a bin on JB Marks Roads in Glenwood on Monday morning.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they were called by local security companies to a foetus found in a rubbish bin just after 9am. “Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do and the foetus was declared deceased.” He said it is alleged that people digging through the bin made the horrific discovery and alerted authorities.

“SAPS were called to the scene and will be investigating further.” In another incident, the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a bush in Bulbul Drive in Silverglen in Chatsworth on Sunday afternoon. Amawele Emergency Services said the body of the newborn with the umbilical cord still attached was discovered by a passer-by.

They said the newborn was assessed by paramedics and there was nothing more that could be done for the child and he was declared deceased on scene. Adeshini Naicker, director of Childline in KwaZulu-Natal, described both incidents as deeply heartbreaking and disappointing. “Despite the many resources available to pregnant mothers, including the option of adoption, incidents like this continue to occur.